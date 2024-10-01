Agilysys (AGYS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/27/2024 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2024 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/16/2024 – Agilysys had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $118.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Agilysys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $114.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,901.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at $75,335,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,901.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Agilysys by 439.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 820,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 1,861.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,039,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

