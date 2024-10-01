Wallace Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,027,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $675.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.