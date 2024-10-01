Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Qualys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,609,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.32 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average is $144.04.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

