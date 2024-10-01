XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in GeoPark by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 40.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 85,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3,251.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GPRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

GeoPark Price Performance

GPRK stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $435.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.32. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.74 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

About GeoPark

(Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.