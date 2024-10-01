Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,215 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24,302.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

