XTX Topco Ltd Invests $164,000 in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 49,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUNR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

LUNR stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $8,375,881.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Blitzer sold 662,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $5,427,291.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,062,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,864.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $8,375,881.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,522.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,997,755 shares of company stock worth $28,250,647. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

