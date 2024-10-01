XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,404 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.