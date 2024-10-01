Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,913 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,913 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $40,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,140,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,770,027.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter worth $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HGTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

