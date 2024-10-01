Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,913 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,913 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $40,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,140,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,770,027.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50 and a beta of 0.81.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HGTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
