XTX Topco Ltd Invests $191,000 in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 971.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 64,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIXT opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TIXT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair cut TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

