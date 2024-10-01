The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.05% of Aaron’s worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 239.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Aaron’s by 172.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.