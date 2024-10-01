Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Up 13.8% in September

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

