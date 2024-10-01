XTX Topco Ltd Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,539,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after purchasing an additional 211,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 945,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 749,041 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ImmunityBio by 37.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 170,742 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

