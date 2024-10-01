Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.70

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.70 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.20), with a volume of 1276700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.60 ($1.23).
Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.53. The firm has a market cap of £558.84 million, a P/E ratio of 750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
About Target Healthcare REIT
UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.
