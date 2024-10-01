DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.