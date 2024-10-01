XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 35.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 63,227 shares during the period. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter valued at $13,347,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 531,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 33,937 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 403,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 90,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

Shares of ASAI opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

