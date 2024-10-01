Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 1,121.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,697 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Rigetti Computing worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $134.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 538.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $35,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,356.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,200 shares of company stock worth $73,624. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

