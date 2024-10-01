Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Gregory N. Henry Sells 1,100 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $16,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Couchbase Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $811.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on BASE
Institutional Trading of Couchbase
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its position in Couchbase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Couchbase by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 118,372 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Couchbase by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,059,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Couchbase
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.