Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $15,213,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

