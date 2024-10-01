Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,690,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 165,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,872,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $857.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

