Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $259,000 in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 490,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,091,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 227,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 216.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,337,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $32,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

NYSE MTH opened at $205.07 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.47.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

