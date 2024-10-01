Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,163 HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 60.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 402,800 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at $48,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at $283,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at $246,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCP. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,213,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,782 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $465,969.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $295,972.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,213,555.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,429,132 over the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

