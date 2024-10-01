Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $218,000 Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FINV opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.43.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

