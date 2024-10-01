XTX Topco Ltd Invests $145,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,021.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 307,901 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 562,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 194,675 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,633,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,258,000 after purchasing an additional 158,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $125.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.40) by $1.04. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 3,764.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($9.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -18.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.