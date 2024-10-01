Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,503 iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

IETC opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.