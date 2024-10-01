Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.