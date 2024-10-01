Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 190 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

