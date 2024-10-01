NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 4,031 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 607.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 43,106 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $136.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

