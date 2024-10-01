NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $263.29 on Tuesday.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $263.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $264.18. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.28.



Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

