Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 12,496 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $26,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.9 %

AWK opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.95.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

View Our Latest Report on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.