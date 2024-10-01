NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 41,913 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,180,000 after buying an additional 774,192 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after buying an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after buying an additional 435,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 427,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after buying an additional 156,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after buying an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.