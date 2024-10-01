NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $8.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $284.00 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $291.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.69 and a 200-day moving average of $266.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.