NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $230.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.18. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

