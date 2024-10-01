NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $8.29 Million Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

