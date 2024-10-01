XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 66.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Acelyrin, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $492.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLRN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

