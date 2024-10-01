XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFIX opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $586.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $198.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.75 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

