Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,075 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd's holdings in Tellurian were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,230 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 641,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 333,362 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tellurian by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $864.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. Equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

