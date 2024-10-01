XTX Topco Ltd Takes $176,000 Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Stoneridge by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 51.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stoneridge by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $309.64 million, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoneridge

Stoneridge Profile

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.