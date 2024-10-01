XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 24,486 Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.13% of Ryde Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ryde Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.
Ryde Group Stock Performance
RYDE opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Ryde Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $22.49.
About Ryde Group
Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
