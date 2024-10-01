Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,504 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Amplify Energy worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 167.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Amplify Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $258.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

