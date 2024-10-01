XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.22% of Broadwind as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,616,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Broadwind by 7.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at $495,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWEN

Broadwind Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.