XTX Topco Ltd Invests $154,000 in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 186,833 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 236,449 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 565,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.05. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.01.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

