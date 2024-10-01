28,075 Shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,134.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYAM opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

