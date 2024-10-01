XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2,309.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

PBYI opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology

In other news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $81,519.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $81,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,063,515 shares in the company, valued at $26,135,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $81,519.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,032 shares of company stock worth $187,613 in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.