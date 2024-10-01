Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in September

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 194.0 days.

Ansell Stock Performance

Shares of ANSLF stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Ansell has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.

Ansell Company Profile

Further Reading

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

