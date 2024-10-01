Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) COO Thomas W. Beetham Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) COO Thomas W. Beetham bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $117,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VRDN opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. Analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,780,000. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,007 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 615,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,195,000.

VRDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

