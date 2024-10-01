Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Sells C$299,757.60 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$299,757.60.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CG opened at C$9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.03. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.54.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

