Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Expands By 6.3%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,384,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,302,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.9 days.
Aecon Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.
About Aecon Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.