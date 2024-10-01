Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Expands By 6.3%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,384,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,302,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.9 days.

Aecon Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

