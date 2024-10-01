Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director William M. Lyons Sells 750 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $319.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.45 and a one year high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 506.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $20,986,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

