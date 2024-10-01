Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Vikram Gupta Sells 2,731 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $218,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,640.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $149,600.00.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.38.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Synaptics by 15,571.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,875,000 after buying an additional 809,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 39.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,153,000 after buying an additional 153,434 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

