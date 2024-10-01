Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Grows By 6.8%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $220.25 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average is $197.65.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

About Aena S.M.E.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.