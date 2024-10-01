Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Grows By 6.8%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance
Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $220.25 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average is $197.65.
About Aena S.M.E.
